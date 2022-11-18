Get our news on your inbox! x

A Latam Airlines plane collided with a fire truck in Lima: two firefighters are death

Friday, November 18th 2022 - 23:58 UTC
The airport announced that its operations are suspended ”until tomorrow (Saturday) at approximately 1:00 pm.” The airport announced that its operations are suspended ”until tomorrow (Saturday) at approximately 1:00 pm.”

A Latam Airlines plane collided with a fire truck while taking off from one of the runways of Jorge Chávez Airport in Lima, Peru. Two firefighters, who were in the car, died as a result of the impact, local media reported.

The aircraft was on a domestic flight to the city of Juliaca, in southern Peru and several videos of the accident went viral on social media.

“Latam Airlines Peru has deployed its Emergency Plan mobilizing all human and physical resources available to provide immediate assistance to passengers and crew on board,” the airline posted on Twitter.

“Lima Airport Partners deeply regrets the loss of the lives of two members of the LAP Aeronautical Fire Department in the accident that occurred this afternoon between a firefighting vehicle and the aircraft that was attending flight LA2213 covering the Lima-Juliaca route that occurred this afternoon,” informed the operating company of the international airport of the Peruvian capital.

The company expressed its solidarity with the families of the deceased members of the Garibaldi 6 and 7 firefighting companies. “We have already contacted them to put ourselves at their disposal,” they said.

The airport announced that its operations are suspended ”until tomorrow (Saturday) at approximately 1:00 pm.“

”We recommend passengers who have flights in the next few hours to contact their airline for rescheduling information,” the statement concluded.

