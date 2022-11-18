Argentina granted US$ 125mn loan from IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a US$ 125 million loan for Argentina to strengthen the country's agricultural health services and the sustainability of its marine resources, it was announced Thursday.

The fresh funding ”will strengthen the management of the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) and the National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development (Inidep), two organizations that play an important role in the country's development as a supplier of agrifoods,“ the IDB said in a statement.

The allowance seeks ”to improve the control of pests that affect the country's zoophytosanitary heritage, increase the diagnostic capacity of plant and animal health laboratories, and reinforce research on oceanographic resources,” it went on.

Given Argentina's large territory, the diversity of its ecosystems, the extension of its river and land borders, and the volume of agricultural trade handled by one of the world's leading suppliers of agrifoods, these issues represent a challenge for local authorities to maintain the country's zoo-phytosanitary status.

The loan will benefit over one million private entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, such as primary producers, and industrial establishments, in addition to providers of logistics, transport, and other services in the agri-food chain.

The construction of laboratories and offices in the provinces along the maritime coast will also be financed to better coordinate activities with private operators in the fishing sector, as well as to boost the design and construction of a modern oceanographic research vessel.