CFK says she can get Argentina back up but does not announce her candidacy

18th Friday, November 2022 - 19:22 UTC Full article

As General Juan Perón used to say, “everything in its time and harmoniously,” CFK told her followers

Despite not admitting explicitly whether she would run for president next year, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner underlined Thursday in La Plata that the people of Argentina must choose “if they want to return to make that Argentina they once had”.

“We changed Argentina and we can do it again,” the former head of state stressed during the “Militant Day” celebrations as the crowds chanted “Cristina President,” to which she replied that “as the General [Juan Perón] used to say, everything in its time and harmoniously” in what sounded as a campaign speech. It was CFK's second appearance after the Sept. 1 attack against her.

Militant Day was celebrated to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Perón's return to the country after 17 years in exile, most of them in Spain.

The event was even attended by some of the so-called Albertist ministers who currently serve on President Alberto Fernánddez's cabinet, such as Gabriel Katopodis and Victoria Tolosa Paz, in addition to Wado De Pedro, whose Kirchnerite allegiance is no secret.

CFK began her speech by praising the country's return to democracy in 1983. “It is true that with democracy we could not eat, nor cure, nor educate, but we can see and feel what it means to be a Peronist,” she argued.

After the celebrations at La Plata's main stadium, the Vice-President published a succession of Twitter postings in which she described the need for Argentines to assert their rights and resources, through militancy and the election of their rulers.

“On September 1st the democratic pact to respect life was broken. And it is the obligation of all forces to rebuild this pact, separating the violent, the language of hate, those who want the other to die because they think differently,” she twitted.

“We know that order, at least for Peronists, helps and contributes to security. But what is order for us? That mothers and fathers go to work, children go to school, and then eat together at home, not in the street markets”, she went on.

“There is nothing that guarantees order more than that. It is not the easy trigger, it is the well-paid work,” she stressed.

“Your telephone, your home internet [fee], increased twice as much as inflation because there are judges who said that the decree that was signed to make it a public service with regulated prices should not be applied,” CFK told her followers before lashing out once again at the Judiciary: “Judges are sitting there for life as a monarchic hindrance in a democratic society. How can it be that those who define the life, freedom and wealth of the Argentine people have eternal positions?,” she wondered.

“It is not good for democracy or for the people that they are the ones who decide on the economic policies of a country,” she concluded.

“Let us, Argentine men and women, strengthen ourselves to defend our natural resources: lithium, the waterway, Vaca Muerta, and water. We need a political leadership that is aware of the world's problems in order to face and solve them,” she claimed.

“It is not the same to make mistakes when one offers their own skin puts than the leaders who make mistakes with the misery of the people and never pay anything. It is not the same to have made mistakes and lost your life for a political project than to cause pain without taking responsibility,” she insisted.

“Please, let's turn November 17 into the Day of the Militant for Argentina,” CFK asked her followers on social media.