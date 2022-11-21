Iran's Judiciary keeps handing down death penalties to protesters

The Iranian football team playing in Qatar supported the protesters by not singing the national anthem

The Islamic Republic of Iran has handed down yet another death sentence against a demonstrator taking part in activities following the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for violating the strict dress code that requires women to wear the veil in public.

According to Iran's Judiciary, the defendant had the “intention to kill with a knife to create fear and insecurity in society”. On Wednesday, a court sentenced four other people to capital punishment, just three days after a man was found guilty of “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, gathering and conspiring to commit a crime against national security” and given the same penalty.

One of the defendants last week was described as a “troublemaker” by the Iranian magistrates. He was convicted for “terrorizing people in the street using a knife and setting fire to a motorcycle,” according to Mizan Online. Of the other three, one rammed police officers with his car killing one of them, and another defendant injured a security guard with a knife.

Amini's murder sparked feminist fury worldwide. Women in western countries have cut off their hair in solidarity and burned veils on camera.

Since Amini's death, Iran has been experiencing a wave of protests met with harsh repression. Hundreds have been arrested as local authorities denounce “riots.”

Tehran's judiciary also announced the arrest of actress Hengameh Ghaziani, after being summoned to the prosecutor's office. Ghaziani had posted on Instagram a short video speaking bareheaded about women's freedom.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) estimates that more than 15,000 people were taken into police custody since the outbreak of the protests and that over 330 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, in Qatar, the Iranian players who eventually lost 6-2 to England Monday, did not sing the national anthem prior to the match in solidarity with the victims of Tehran's regime. Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh had said it would be a collective decision.