Argentina objects to the presence of Prince Anne in the Falklands, “a discourtesy” complains Carmona

23rd Wednesday, November 2022 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Princess Anne meets the experts who helped clear the Falklands of mines

From Buenos Aires, Argentina objected to the presence of Princess Anne in the Falkland Islands during her six-day visit, with a brief release.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry rejects the display of official activities of Princess Anne of the British Royal Household in the Malvinas/Falkland Islands to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the war between the United Kingdom and the South American nation in 1982.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry rejects the display of official activities of Princess Anne of the British Royal Household in the Malvinas Islands, on the grounds that the same has been carried out in exercise of the illegal British occupation of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces,” reads the brief release issued by the Argentine ministry.

“The Argentine Government has reiterated its call to London to resume negotiations on sovereignty over the Islands in compliance with UN Resolution 2065 and other resolutions of the General Assembly and its Special Committee on Decolonization.

”It is time for the United Kingdom to comply with the mandate of the international community and put an end to the anachronistic colonial situation in those archipelagos, which are an integral part of the Argentine Republic,“ ends the ministry's release.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona, criticized on Twitter the trip of the sister of King Charles III.

”Princess Anne, of the British Royal House, arrived in Argentina without warning. Her country is in breach of international law with its colonial presence in the South Atlantic against UN resolutions and world outcry. Perhaps that explains the discourtesy,” said Carmona.

Argentina claims sovereignty over the Falklands so it is usually critical of any gesture from the UK, in support of the Islands.