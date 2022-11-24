Brazilian pop musician Erasmo Carlos dies aged 81

Brazilian pop and rock music legend Erasmo Carlos has died at a Rio de Janeiro hospital where he had been admitted a day earlier for breathing complications. He was 81.

Last week he had been granted a Latin Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album in Portuguese” for his “O Futuro Pertenece A.... Jovem Guarda” release from February this year.

“He was a singer and songwriter of great talent, author of many of the songs that most moved Brazilians in recent decades,” Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva wrote on Twitter.

The Workers' Party leader also highlighted Erasmo Carlos' initiative to sing about “love, the strength of women, and the environment.”

“He leaves dozens of songs that will always be in our memories and in the soundtrack of our lives. My condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Erasmo Carlos,” Lula stressed.

Although he had made a name for himself, Erasmo Carlos was better known for his musical partnership with Roberto Carlos, with whom he co-authored many hit songs. The two of them had also created the Jovem Guarda duo.

Erasmo Carlos passed away Tuesday at the Barra D'or Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, where he was rushed earlier in the day. He had been hospitalized in October due to the edematous syndrome he had been suffering from for some months but had been discharged.

“It is as important to understand the concept as it is to listen to the music... there are many forms of love, and I need them all. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this victory, this Grammy is a recognition of our work. The Future Belongs to the Young Guard!!!!!!,” he posted last Thursday on social media.

Erasmo Carlos wrote over 600 songs, including his hits Minha Fama de Mau, Mulher, and Sentado à Beira do Caminho. He also worked together with other renowned Brazilian artists such as Chico Buarque, Marisa Monte, Djavan, Milton Nascimiento, and Adriana Calcanhotto.

His latest release consisted of eight new versions of titles from his Jovem Guarda days.