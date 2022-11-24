Uruguay draw 0-0 with South Korea in Qatar

Making history Thursday was Switzerland's Breel Embolo

Uruguay hit the frame twice but, in the end, the South American squad had to settle for a goalless draw in their 2022 World Cup Group H opening game Thursday.

A header by team captain Diego Godín in the 43rd minute and a shot by Fede Valverde in the 89th minute hit the goalposts at the Education City Stadium in Doha in front of 41,663 spectators. Uruguay will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Monday and South Korea will take on Ghana.

Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 Thursday to take the group's lead. Ronaldo scored a penalty kick in the 64th minute. All five goals were scored in the last half an hour.

Also making history Thursday was Switzerland's Breel Embolo, who gave his team a 1-0 Group G victory over his native Cameroon. Never in the history of football World Cups had a player representing a team other than that of his country of origin scored against his former nation. Hence, Embolo's respectful celebration.

The situation might have an encore Saturday when Argentina play Mexico, coached by Argentine national Gerardo Martino and probably lining up the Mendoza-born striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

In addition to that, video footage of supporters of Mexico and Argentina clashing in Qatar went viral. According to Expresso, local authorities did not intervene as fans clashed, exchanging insults and punches in Doha.

Both teams are risking elimination after Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia and Mexico drew 0-0 with Poland.

Brazil and Serbia were to play the other Group G match later Thursday.

In Wednesday's action, Spain surged ahead of Group E after a 7-0 whitewash of Costa Rica and are tied at three points apiece with Japan, who surprisingly edged four-time champions Germany 2-1.

Belgium are sole Group F leaders after beating Canada 1-0 while Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia and Morocco drew 0-0.