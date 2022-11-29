British Antarctic expedition to research metabolic cost of polar travel

The team of 10 set off on 25 November and will ski more than 900km across the polar plateau to the South Pole, carrying all their supplies for up to 55 days.

British members of a tri-service military and civilian research team have set off on an Antarctic expedition to research the metabolic cost of sustained polar travel.

The team, sponsored by BFBS, is made up of guides, doctors and physiologists – with a teacher and engineer also joining the expedition.

Using state-of-the-art techniques and wearable kit, the team is looking to understand how an austere environment has an effect on human metabolism.

Temperatures are expected to hit -40°Celsius, with 60mph winds, and the team will be eating in excess of 5,000 calories per day.

BFBS trustees are sponsoring the Inspire 22 expedition through the BFBS Welfare Fund which supports amenities, activities and projects that promote the efficiency of the Armed Forces. BFBS is the parent company of Forces News.