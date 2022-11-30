Football: Brazil waits for Pele, Neymar's recovery

The 82-year-old Pele is not in the Intensive Care Unit after being admitted for chemotherapy

As the Brazilian squad participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup prepares to face Cameroon Friday without stars Neymar, Danilo, and Alex Sandro due to health issues, the South American country's most iconic player of all times -Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pele- remains hospitalized in Sao Paulo fighting cancer.

Nevertheless, the 82-year-old former three-time world champion is not in an intensive care unit and was in stable condition after being readmitted for chemotherapy, Agencia Brasil reported.

A medical bulletin released Wednesday afternoon by Sao Paulo's Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein stated that Pele was in full control of his vital functions and in a stable clinical condition.

“There is no surprise or emergency,” Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram. She also thanked her followers for “all the affection and love that you transmit!!!.”

Earlier this year, Pele was treated for a urinary tract infection detected during routine tests he had postponed during the COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In September 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon.

Meanwhile, medical reports in Qatar confirmed that Neymar and Danilo would not be fit to play Cameroon. They are both recovering from their ankle injuries. Neymar also had a fever, which further complicated his treatment.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasma also confirmed that Alex Sandro felt hip pain during the match against Switzerland and will also be cast aside for the match against the African team. Tests also confirmed Alex Sandro had suffered muscle damage in his left hip during the game against Switzerland.

Both Neymar and Danilo are expected to be fit for the round of 16.