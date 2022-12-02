Argentina's new Transport Minister sworn in

Giuliano was recommended for the position by his predecessor Alexis Guerrera

Rosario lawyer Diego Giuliano was sworn in Thursday as Argentina's new Transport Minister. He was appointed to succeed Alexis Guerrera, who resigned earlier this week citing personal “health” problems.

Giuliano had until now served as Transport Secretary during which tenure he participated in several meetings with Guerrera and is therefore believed to be suitable for the position where he is expected to keep up his predecessor's work.

Guerrera's last official engagement had been on Monday at the La Plata train station which was fully renovated.

Giuliano's appointment arrival was confirmed late Tuesday and Guerrera himself was said to be the one who suggested the move.

The resigning official had made history as Argentina's first-ever cabinet member to be openly gay in addition to being an activist within the LGBT+ movement.

Giuliano had joined the National Commission of Transportation Regulation Committee (CNRT) in January 2020, where he stayed until June 2021. He has also served as a councilman for the Rosario city hall between 2009 and 2017 (two consecutive four-year terms).