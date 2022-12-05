England, France set up QF meeting in Qatar

England beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and France got past Poland with a 3-1 victory to set up the second quarterfinal matchup at the Qatar 2002 football World Cup.

Jordan Henderson opened the score in the 40th minute and Harry Kane made it 2-0 right before halftime following a Henderson assistance. A quarter of an hour into the second half, Bukayo Saka scored his third goal in the tournament to give England a decisive 3-0 lead.

England's 12 goals so far equal their best in any World Cup.

“We'll enjoy this one, but our focus turns to France. It'll be a really tough game,” Kane said afterward. “They're reigning champions, it'll be a good battle. We'll recover nicely and get ready for the game.”

Earlier Sunday, two nettings by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud made history as they gave the current title holders' their ticket to meet England.

In the 44th minute, Giroud scored his 52nd goal for the French national team making him the all-time leading scorer, surpassing Thierry Henry's achievement.

Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and he scored again near the end. Robert Lewandowski gave Poland a consolation goal from the spot.