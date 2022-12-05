White House against Trump's attack on the Constitution

5th Monday, December 2022 - 20:06 UTC Full article

Trump's words were construed to be nowhere far from calling for a dictatorship

White House Spokesman Andrew Bates Sunday said in a statement that “attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

Bates made those remarks after former President Donald Trump called during the weekend for the termination of rules and regulations, “even those found in the Constitution.”

“You cannot only love America when you win,” Bates said about Trump, who insisted that the elections he lost to Joseph Biden were rigged and that tech companies and Democrats had conspired to alter the results.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump said on his Truth social platform.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone false and fraudulent elections!” Trump went on.

His comments came after the release of internal Twitter emails showing the social media company's stance towards disclosing material found on a laptop believed to belong to President Biden's son Hunter, a story Twitter wore its heart out of its sleeve to suppress. “What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter,” new Twitter CEO Elon Musk said.

In the meantime, most Republican Party leaders have remained silent about Trump's remarks, while Democrats and others condemned what some described as a call for dictatorship.