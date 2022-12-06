“Firing squad” sentence against CFK due Tuesday

CFK plans a political response if convicted

An Argentine Court is expected to announce a guilty verdict and an ensuing sentence against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) for alleged acts of corruption committed during her presidential terms (2008-2015).

The Oral Federal Court N°2 is to announce Tuesday what CFK has dubbed “a firing squad” verdict which, according to TN, would mean she will be found guilty of “fraudulent administration and participation in acts of corruption” but not for “illicit association,” and would be handed down a sentence of between three to six years in prison.

Federal Prosecutor Diego Luciani had requested a 12-year prison sentence in addition to a life-long disenfranchisement.

CFK is reportedly planning a political response, on the grounds that the sentence against her has been long written down and seeks her removal from the political arena.

Organizations such as the Instituto Patria think-tank and the La Cámpora youths are expected to react after the readout of the verdict. However, according to TN, there will be no street mobilizations, but the state-workers union ATE might go on strike.

“On the 7th it will be on the front pages of the newspapers: 'Convicted',” CFK has predicted while criticizing the Judiciary, some media, and former President Mauricio Macri: “That December 7 is an emblematic day for the public in Argentina.

CFK was particularly critical of Judge Julián Ercolini, who was in charge of the case, and who has been singled out as one of the participants of the now not-so-secret meeting at British tycoon Joe Lewis' Patagonia mansion featuring members of the Judiciary, media moguls, and politicians.

A day ahead of the ”firing squad” announcement, CFK met at her Senate office with Wikileaks Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson and website ambassador Joseph Farrell, who are on a global tour garnering support for the release of founder Julian Assange from prison.

Assange is jailed in the United Kingdom, waiting to be extradited to the United States where he faces an incarcerating sentence of over 100 years for espionage.