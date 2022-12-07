AMLO's Plan B triggered to reform Mexico's electoral system

AMLO's Morena party seeks to reduce the bureaucratic apparatus to strengthen democratic life, which would also entail substantial savings

Mexico's opposition has given the thumbs down to the electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) who sought to cut down the red tape and add transparency to the voting process.

AMLO's bill failed to garner two-thirds of the votes needed for its approval at the House of Deputies, where it got 269 votes in favor, 225 against, and one abstention. In view of these events, AMLO's “Plan B” has been triggered, Mexican media reported. Lawmakers will now have to debate and vote again on an alternative plan.

”Limits are established to the arbitrary actions of both the INE (National Electoral Institute) and the TEPJF (Electoral Court) regarding interpretations outside the law that have limited freedom of expression, political-electoral rights, the self-determination of political parties, among others,“ López Obrador's bill proposed. It also sought to establish more specific definitions of electoral crimes, especially on the matter of monetary gifts or other acts conditioning voters.

AMLO's Morena party and its allies intend to convince the opposition of the need to reduce the bureaucratic and administrative apparatus to strengthen democratic life, which would also entail substantial savings.

Among the most controversial points, was the handling of exit polls and the prohibition of slandering governments in case of contradictory interpretations. Morena also sought to ban ”the dissemination of political or electoral propaganda containing expressions that slander people, political parties or the governments emanating from them.”

The future of INE is in the hands of the Mexican Congress. A modified proposal only needs a simple majority of votes, it was explained.