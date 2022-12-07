Peru's Congress impeaches Castillo; Boluarte to be sworn in

Castillo was in open and flagrant violation of the Constitution, Williams noted

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte is to be sworn in later Wednesday as the new President after the motion to vacate (impeach) Pedro Castillo Terrones was approved by 101 votes in favor, six against, and 10 abstentions, citing a “moral incapacity” following his coup attempt. Boluarte will be the first woman ever to hold that office

Congress Speaker José Williams explained everything had been carried out in accordance with Article 115 of the Constitution.

“Mr. Pedro Castillo, in open and flagrant violation of the Constitution has announced a dissolution of the Legislative Branch, pretending to declare in reorganization the Attorney General's Office and the Judicial Branch, two constitutionally autonomous agencies,” Williams explained.

It was Congress' third attempt to remove Castillo from office since his inauguration a little over a year ago.

The first try in December 2021 was not even admitted by Congress and the second process drew only 55 favorable votes in March.

Castillo's bravado fueled his fall after creating division among politicians, security forces, and other agencies.