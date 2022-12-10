Brigadier Dan Duff, next head of Falklands based BFSAI

The new Commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (CBFSAI), Brigadier Dan Duff, is to be arriving in the Falklands in Spring 2023, replacing the current CBF, Commodore Jonathan Lett, who has been the CBF since November 2020.

Brigadier Duff read Law and Economics at Durham University and commissioned into 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) in 1997. His early operational experience included Northern Ireland, Kosovo and as part of the reconnaissance force for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He spent the next decade accumulating operational experience in Africa, Middle & Near East and Asia.

After graduating from the Advanced Command and Staff Course (ACSC) he returned to Afghanistan as the Deputy Commander of a Task Force. He assumed command of QDG in 2015.

Next, a short year teaching on the ACSC staff preceded a posting as Principal Staff Officer to Commander UK Strategic Command. He is a Member of the Royal College of Defense Studies (2020/21). Latterly he has served as the Commander of British Forces in Mali.

He is married and has three children. His interests include field sports, boats, and farming.