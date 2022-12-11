Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, December 11th 2022 - 16:08 UTC

 

 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President-elect Lula da Silva.

Sunday, December 11th 2022 - 11:13 UTC
Lula da Silva announced this Friday crucial members of its cabinet, among which Economy, Foreign Affairs and Defense Lula da Silva announced this Friday crucial members of its cabinet, among which Economy, Foreign Affairs and Defense

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week reiterated his congratulations following President-elect Lula da Silva’s victory in Brazil’s election in October, and both leaders agreed on the importance of promoting democratic values.

 They discussed plans to strengthen cooperation to address shared priorities, including expanding the work they do to preserve the planet’s natural resources.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of taking action to reverse forest loss, and the President-elect updated the Prime Minister on his plans to preserve biodiversity and transition to a greener economy.

The leaders wished each other good luck in their respective upcoming World Cup matches. However Brazil was eliminated by Croatia and England is waiting for France

Categories: Politics, Brazil, International.
Tags: Brazilean Cabinet, Lula da Silva, Rishi Sunak.

  • Tænk

    What...?
    How strange..., PenguinPress...!
    No mention of Lula's petition to PM Sunak of justice for Julian Assange...?!

    Go figure...

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
