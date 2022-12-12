Argentina: Prosecutor who got CFK convicted assaulted at a restaurant

Argentine Prosecutor Diego Luciani, who earlier this month got Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) convicted of corruption in the National Highway Directorate (DNV) case, was assaulted during the weekend while dining at a Mar del Plata restaurant.

Pollster Artemio López, known for his Kirchnerite allegiance, was sitting at the table from where the aggression came, it was reported.

According to Clarín, Luciani was attacked by a woman who insulted Luciani from the moment he entered the restaurant. “Come here... you make me want to vomit. Come here .... you disgust me...,” she was quoted as saying. After that, Luciani and his entourage decided to leave. But the woman stood up and started shouting: “History will condemn you!” and even tried to hit him, but was stopped by a patron.

Luciani explained that despite having a reservation, a “table for six” was not immediately available for him and his friends. “When we got in, a woman in a green shirt who was sitting at a table next to us turned around and said to me 'come here... I feel like throwing up, come here .... you disgust me...,” Luciani later told Clarín.

Sitting at the same table with the woman was Artemio López. “They were laughing and it seemed that they were quite regular customers and that they were very comfortable,” Luciani said. “It caught my attention that the woman's partner started writing on his cell phone and recording audio, he was saying a lot of bad words, a rude man,” the prosecutor elaborated.

Given the situation, “we ate some appetizers and decided to leave,” Luciani went on. While he was on his way to the door, the woman got up from the table and said: “History will condemn you!”

The assailant was later identified as Clara Abelenda, a lawyer who hosts a radio show. Her Twitter postings would attest to her Kirchnerite inclinations.

Other people applauded Luciani as he arrived at the restaurant in visible support of his job having the former head of state convicted

CFK was sentenced to six years in prison plus lifetime disenfranchisement after Luciani's team had requested a 12-year sentence. The ruling is still open to a series of appeals up to the Supreme Court.