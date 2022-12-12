Brazil: Cachaça exports hit record figures in 2022

Exports of Brazil's traditional alcoholic beverage cachaça have bounced back following a drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it was reported. A rum made of sugar cane juice and one of the key ingredients of caipirinha, cachaça is currently sold to 72 countries.

Cachaça exports so far in 2022 amounted to US$ 18.47 million, the highest value in the last 12 years and 54.74% higher than in 2021, according to a survey from Comex Stat, the federal government's foreign trade data system with input from the Brazilian Institute of Cachaça (Ibrac) with information collected between January and November.

These figures stem from a period immediately after the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic and yet they show an improvement from before the global health crisis, with a 30.38% increase in the volumes exported (8.6 million liters).

Ibrac Executive Director Carlos Lima said that one of the good news was the result of the sum of some factors, mainly the return of economic activities after the retraction caused by COVID-19. “I think this is due to a moment of post-pandemic recovery. Although we had growth last year, the effective return of bars and restaurants brought on optimism in the market,” he told Agência Brasil. Lima also attributed the resumption of events as a factor influencing these numbers.

In terms of exported value, the bulk of cachaça exports goes to the United States, Germany, Portugal, Italy, France, and Paraguay. This year brought a significant increase in the participation of some of these countries, which had not been among the main markets. Portugal more than doubled the amount of cachaça imported from Brazil, and Italy had a 180% increase.

Lima also said actions undertaken to promote cachaça as a product for export have also added to these results. Ibrac is working together with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) on a project for the promotion of cachaça exports, which consists of actions for the promotion of cachaça and with the protection of the name of cachaça as a brand.

Micro and small companies have been inserted in the international market within the context of this program. Ibrac intends to increase its export base and maintain good numbers in the coming years. “Ibrac has been investing over the last years in actions to promote the image of cachaça and the opportunity to promote cachaça. Companies have already been investing for a few years in the international market, and now the country is enjoying this,” Lima said.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)