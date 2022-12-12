Continued UK extreme weather, snow and ice, have caused multiple travel disruptions

12th Monday, December 2022 - 18:00 UTC

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Scotland, London and south-west England until Monday morning

Extreme weather conditions in the United Kingdom have caused travel disruption, with delayed trains, motorway accidents and flights from Heathrow cancelled on Sunday morning.

Temperatures could drop as low as -15C (5F) in northeast Scotland overnight. If so, it would be the lowest temperature the UK has seen since February last year.

A number of people are in critical condition after being pulled from a lake amid freezing temperatures in Solihull, according to police.

BBC weather presenter Darren Bett said: “It looks set to stay very cold for the week ahead. Snow and ice, as well as freezing fog, will continue to be a hazard and frosts will continue to be widespread and severe.

”From Tuesday, the cold northerly wind will develop and bring most of the snow to northern Scotland with as much as 20cm of fresh snow falling in the hills.“

Earlier, the Met Office warned power cuts and mobile phone coverage might also be affected.

Snow has been settling in Devon and Wales as well as parts of Scotland and areas of north-west England.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Scotland, London and south-west England until Monday morning. The Met Office ended its weather for Northern Ireland, despite the cold weather leading to some sporting fixtures being cancelled.

Heavy snowfall caused a series of traffic collisions on Sunday, leaving drivers in treacherous conditions.

In Shropshire, the M54 between junctions 3 and 2 was shut, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6.

The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was shut after a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 11A and 12 near Quedgeley, Highways England said.

Drivers in north-west England were also being advised to take care following accidents on other motorways including the M58, M62, M61.

Trains across the West Midlands have also been hit by delays.

Heathrow Airport confirmed scores of flights were cancelled on Sunday morning due to the fog. On Saturday, Manchester Airport closed both runways due to ”heavy snow fall”, with dozens of flights affected.

People are being advised to check on vulnerable family and friends to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks as the wintry conditions hit.