COVID-19 keeps spreading in Argentina: 7 people reported dead

12th Monday, December 2022 - 09:57 UTC

Argentine health authorities have announced an alarming increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, which has doubled in the past week and grown above 1100% in one month. COVID-19-related deaths were reported to have amounted to 7 last week.

According to the Health Ministry's weekly report released Sunday, there are 9,766,975 confirmed cases and 130,041 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic, with 248 patients currently in intensive care units nationwide.

In the last seven days, 27,119 new coronavirus infections were detected, a 115.1% increase from the previous week. Detections went up again for the sixth consecutive week and accumulated an increase of 1129.3% in one month.

Last week, 4 people died in the province of Buenos Aires, 2 in the city of Buenos Aires, and 1 in Neuquén. The number of fatalities, however, was smaller than the 9 casualties reported the previous weeks.

Although with the change in the report from daily to weekly, the number of tests performed is no longer reported, the changes in the criteria indicate that the number of swabs remains low, despite the increase in the number of cases a few weeks ago.

According to the Health Ministry, “more than 85% of the cases were reported in the [Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area] AMBA region; however, in recent weeks, there has been an increase in cases in all the country's jurisdictions.”

The number of infections grew in the province of Buenos Aires (12,292), CABA (11,619), Córdoba (683), Santa Fe (405), Catamarca (231), Neuquén (186), Río Negro (166), Chaco (153), Mendoza (132), Santa Cruz (121) and Jujuy (117).

“Thanks to the high vaccination coverage, this increase in cases has not yet translated into a strain on the health system, with 41.3% of intensive care beds occupied,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“It is very important to maintain protection by vaccines, especially in people over 50 years of age and people with any risk condition. If more than four months have passed since the last dose, a booster should be applied,” it added.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti also pointed out that “the cases of COVID-19 have been increasing for the last four weeks, and from the previous week to this one, they increased 3.8 times. Our recommendation in this context is to reinforce vaccination and the usual care.”

Infectiologist Ricardo Treijeiro said in a radio interview that “there are variants that escape the immune system and are more contagious” and insisted on the importance of having the vaccination schedule correctly applied.