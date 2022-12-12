Protests in Peru leave 2 dead and many wounded among Castillo supporters

12th Monday, December 2022 - 10:42 UTC

Strong disapproval of Congress led thousands to support the former President's coup attempt

At least two people have been reported killed in demonstrations throughout Peru opposing the government of President Dina Boluarte, who was sworn in last week after Congress impeached Pedro Castillo Terrones following his attempt to dissolve Parliament.

Protesters gathered outside Congress in Lima demanding new elections and a Constituent Assembly Sunday while calling for Castillo's release from prison. He is currently housed at the Barbadillo detention facility where fellow former President Alberto Fujimori is serving a sentence for crimes against humanity.

The crowds in downtown Lima demanded the closing of Congress and fresh elections for a Constituent Assembly, all things Castillo pledged to enforce during his short-lived bravado.

In addition to requesting Castillo's reinstatement, the protesters said they did not recognize Boluarte as the new head of state. In doing so, they were met by police officers, some of whom fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Protests were replicated in other regions of the country. Thousands marched in Cajamarca, Arequipa, Tacna, Andahuaylas, Huancayo, Cusco, and Puno, it was reported. Two people are reported dead and 21 were injured. One of the casualties has been identified as the 18-year-old Beckam Romario Quispe, who had a gunshot wound to the neck in the province of Andahuaylas, where over other 20 people were reported injured and about a dozen demonstrators were taken into custody.

Organizations promoting the protests called for an indefinite national strike starting Tuesday.

According to the Agrarian Front, Castillo “did not perpetrate any coup d'état” when he announced the closing of Congress and that he was going to rule through decree-laws pending new elections, which led to his impeachment and Vice-President Boluarte's appointment.

Castillo was detained by his own bodyguards while on his way to the Mexican embassy to request political asylum and has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy.

Boluarte Saturday formed a technically independent government with former Prosecutor Pedro Angulo as Prime Minister.

According to recent polls, 86% of Peruvians disapprove of parliament and many were believed to have agreed with Castillo's move, who was nevertheless reported to have been on drugs when he announced his coup attempt. In an alleged letter he allegedly wrote in prison, Castillo claims that a “camouflaged” doctor and nurses and a “faceless” (hooded) prosecutor “forced” him to take blood samples on Friday and Saturday. According to the letter, he refused to cooperate because he feared for his safety.

Institute of Legal Medicine President Francisco Brizuela confirmed that the former head of state refused to have “a blood sample and a urine sample taken” and that it had been therefore unfeasible to determine whether he was under the effect of any substances at the time of his rebellion. Castillo also refused to undertake “a psychological and psychiatric examination,” he added.