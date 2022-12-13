Argentina to release a “Malvinas 40th Anniversary Yearbook” on January 3 when Britain 'usurped' the Islands

13th Tuesday, December 2022 - 07:49 UTC Full article

Carmona said that the Argentine government has again given foreign policy full priority to the Malvinas Question. “It's no longer a mere declaration but a crucial knot of our foreign policy”

The Argentine foreign ministry is planning to release a Yearbook, on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands/Malvinas war, reporting on all the activities displayed both domestically and internationally, with the purpose of honoring all combatants and Veterans, plus emphasizing the “inalienable sovereignty rights of Argentina over the Islands, usurped by Britain in 1833”. The launching date will take place on 3rd January 2023.

The “Malvinas 40th Anniversary Yearbook”, is under the responsibility of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands Secretary, Guillermo Carmona and will “make visible the diplomatic efforts of Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and adjoining maritime and insular spaces”.

Carmona anticipated that the official presentation of the “Malvinas 40th Anniversary Yearbook” will take place in a “most symbolic date in the history of Malvinas, 3rd January, when the 190 years of the usurpation by Britain of the Islands, after expulsing the population and officials from the Argentine government”

Carmona said that the Argentine government has again given foreign policy full priority to the Malvinas Question. “It's no longer a mere declaration but a crucial knot of our foreign policy. A national cause that calls on the Argentine people to reaffirm sovereignty and demand that Britain ends the current colonial situation, and the Islands are fully reintegrated to the territory of Argentina”

Carmona recalled that Argentina and UK started negotiations on the Malvinas in 1965, following the UN General Assembly calling for a bilateral dialogue on the “sovereignty dispute”. However following the Malvinas war in 1982, when Argentina recovered sovereignty temporarily, “UK suspended negotiations for the following forty years and as such they remain suspended”.

“The Agenda Malvinas 40 Years has been a call to national unity, and underlines that Malvinas Unites Us, and is crucial to reaffirm state policy and consolidate our foreign policy”, pointed out Carmona, adding that the Malvinas Question is permanently associated with the Antarctic Question and issues linked to the South Atlantic Ocean, Argentina's sphere of influence.