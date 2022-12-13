Argentine Foreign Minister highlights 2022 record exports

Everybody did their best for this achievement, Cafiero said

Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Monday underlined that his country would exceed US$ 100 billion in exports this year after visiting two of the main plants where products sold abroad are produced.

In Cafiero's view, these results will help finance “the growth of the economy and employment.” He made those remarks at the plants of Toyota and Biogénesis Bagó. While reviewing Foreign Ministry's National Export Plan 2022, Cafiero said that “reaching US$ 100,000 million in foreign sales implies that all sectors have made a maximum effort.”

“For Argentina to have a dynamic export sector such as the automotive sector means to take Argentine products and talent to the world and also to finance the growth of the Argentine economy and employment,” Cafieron pointed out at the Toyota unit in Zárate. The company exports 80% of its production to 23 countries and plans to end the year with sales totaling USD 3 billion.

“This is a purely exporting plant, where a vehicle is manufactured every 80 seconds, which is then exported not only to Mercosur, but also to Central America, and which has been gaining highly competitive markets,” Cafiero went on.

Later Monday in Escobar at the plant of Biogénesis Bagó, a biotechnology company focused on animal health, Cafiero stressed that the Argentine privately-owned business was “of high quality and worldwide prestige,” and that it played a part “in the recovery of the Argentine economy after the pandemic and also in this year's record exports.”

“We have been analyzing with the company's executives how it has been positioning itself in new markets in the last year, consolidating its presence in Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Indonesia, and how Asia is opening its markets to the products produced here, with the Argentine talent behind each one of these vaccines,” Cafiero also pointed out.

Biogénesis Bagó Director Esteban Turic underlined that the company was “the largest in Latin America, with a production capacity of around 450 million doses of vaccines, which are exported to more than 60 destinations around the world.”