Falklands' household Power and Fuel Allowance payments

13th Tuesday, December 2022 - 09:26 UTC Full article

The deadline for applications to be received for December payments has been extended to 31 December 2022

The Falkland Islands government Household Power and Fuel Allowance (HFPA) administrative team would like to inform the public that, all applicants who received a letter confirming their successful application for this allowance will receive their December payment from Monday 12 December.

Due to the high uptake of the scheme, there are a large number of applications still to process, and if you have not yet received a letter from the administrative scheme this means that your application is currently being processed.

The team would like to reassure the public that all applications will be processed as soon as possible and letters will be sent out to all applicants.

The deadline for applications to be received for December payments has been extended to 31 December 2022. Eligible applications received before this date will receive payments back-dated to 1 December 2022. Eligible applications received after this date will receive payments beginning in the month after the application is received (i.e., applications received in January will be eligible for payment beginning in February).

For information on current support programs visit:

https://www.falklands.gov.fk/socialservices/income-support

https://www.falklands.gov.fk/finance/