Pelé recovering slowly but no hospital discharge in sight

13th Tuesday, December 2022 - 09:15 UTC Full article

Pelé was said to be stable and conscious in a common (non-ICU) room

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has been reported to be improving but doctors are yet to mention when he will be released from the hospital where he is undergoing cancer treatment.

According to a medical bulletin released Monday by the Hospital Albert Einstein in São Paulo, Pelé continues to show improvement in his clinical condition, especially the respiratory infection. He was also said to be conscious and with stable vital signs. He is still hospitalized in a common room, with no discharge forecast yet.

Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé's daughters, arrived in Brazil and visited him in the hospital earlier Monday. On her social networks, she posted two pictures of the room where Pelé is hospitalized. In one of them, she posted a picture holding Pelé's hands next to the word “Cheguei” (I have arrived). In another, she wrote the text “Gratitude for coffee and remote work.”

Pelé was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Nov. 29 for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapy for a colon tumor detected in September 2021. The tumor was removed surgically on September 4, 2021. Since then, Pelé has been undergoing chemotherapy, with regular stays at the hospital from where Pelé has been posting messages about the World Cup in Qatar.

Soon after Brazil's elimination by Croatia, the former player posted a message of support to Neymar: “Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I have learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago and no one had been able to come close to it until now. You got there, kid. That adds to the greatness of your achievement,” he wrote.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)