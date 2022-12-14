Falkland Islands detailed Consultation Report on Marine Managed Areas

FIG ran a consultation from 23 March to 1 May to help with proposals for Marine Managed Areas (MMAs), which set aside areas for special protection

The unique marine environment of the Falkland Islands is important to our community, supporting our biodiversity and the economy of the Islands. The Falkland Islands Government ran a consultation from 23 March to 1 May to help us with our consideration of proposals for Marine Managed Areas (MMAs), which set aside areas for special protection. MMAs could play an important role in caring for and managing our marine environment for current and future generations.

There was much interest in the consultation, with 54 responses to the public survey, further detailed written responses, key stakeholder meetings and a well-attended public presentation held by FIG. This has contributed insightful discussion and input on MMAs that will feed into future policy development. Preliminary findings of the consultation analysis were announced earlier this year and the detailed report, which includes analysis of the many detailed comments provided, is now available on the FIG website.

Overall, the concept of increasing protection for our marine environment through MMAs has been well received, with 83% of people responding ‘yes’ to the question “Do you agree with the concept of designating the first marine managed areas for the Falkland Islands?” In summary, there is broad support for the concept of MMAs for the Falkland Islands and the proposed approach for establishing them. The responses and comments received emphasize the importance of carefully considering and developing the detailed policy

MLA Pete Biggs commented, “It is heartening to see the wealth of comments and input provided by people from across our community who are invested in marine management. I’m also pleased to see this information so carefully captured, so that it can be considered and inform the next stage of policy development. I expect to see fine scale policy development advance in 2023, leading towards the designation of Marine Managed Areas to increase protections for our marine environment.”

Next, FIG will develop detailed MMA policy. This means working through the specific elements of administering the identified areas, such as developing a management framework. Detailed policy helps support legislative development and future site selection, which will be necessary to establish sites as MMAs. A further submission will then be provided to ExCo to consider adopting the concept and the designation of MMAs subject to legal drafting.