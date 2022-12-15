Argentine President reviews first three years of his administration

During his administration, Argentina has created 1.5 million jobs, Fernández said

Argentine President Alberto Fernández insisted Wednesday that his country was one that “grew and is growing” after having “gone through some of the worst storms.”

Fernández made those remarks during a ceremony at Casa Rosada marking the third anniversary of his administration, which started on Dec. 10, 2019.

The President also pointed out that his government “will always be very close to those who have less” and “never leave aside the State's assistance to those who need it.”

After reflecting on the world following the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Fernández underlined that Argentina was very different from the one he received, “which was far behind, which had lost jobs and had closed 23,000 companies” in addition to “getting into debt beyond what was due with an unpayable debt that, if we had not made the agreements we made, we would have infinitely more poverty.”

“Today's Argentina is different and we have to realize that it is different because it values public works, it knows that the State has to be present to provide housing to those who need it and that it has to be very close to those who have less”, and that is why “we will never leave aside, beyond what the newspapers write, the assistance of the State to those who need it,” Fernández said.

The incumbent head of state also promised that “in December 2023 the President who takes office will be one of us, I will not allow those who have handed over the country to take charge of the Argentina that only serves a few.”

“I will be at the forefront to organize our political force that includes everyone; I will be the most supportive with the comrades, with the unjustly persecuted comrades,” he went on.

Fernández also underlined that Argentina was “among the first countries in the world to start vaccinating” against COVID-19 and that today “more than 110 million doses have been applied.”

He also questioned former President Macri who “gives lectures around the world saying that Argentina is the country of 70 years of frustration.”

Fernández compared the year 2020 when “the economy of the whole world fell and we fell 9 points” with the rebound of 2021 when “we increased 10.3% of GDP”, and this year “we are above 6% GDP increase,” while next year “we will not grow less than 3%.”

The President said Argentina was creating “1.5 million jobs, of which approximately 500,000 are registered jobs” and has record investments “in the first half of the year” and “record exports and imports of inputs to continue producing.”

Last, Fernández urged Argentines to take “care of democracy in its institutional quality, that the institutions work as they should.”