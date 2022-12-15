Boluarte declares 30-day state of emergency in all of Peru

Peruvian President Dina Bolurte declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency Wednesday following violent demonstrations and riots in various parts of the country, which have so far resulted in eight deaths and over a hundred law enforcement officers wounded.

The measure entails the suspension of the rights of assembly, inviolability of the home, and freedom of transit, among others. Declaring a curfew was also under study, it was reported in Lima.

“It has been approved to declare a state of emergency for the whole country, due to the vandalism and violent acts, taking of highways and roads, which are already stabilizing and are being controlled by the National Police and the Armed Forces,” Defense Minister Alberto Otárola told reporters. “A forceful response and authority on the part of the Government is required,” he added.

He also announced that a special edition of the official gazette El Peruano was to be launched to make the announcement official.

Under this legal condition, the Peruvian National Police (PNP) is to maintain control of the internal order with the support of the Armed Forces.

“I want to remind you that the declaration of the state of national emergency means the suspension of the rights of assembly, of inviolability of domicile, freedom of transit, freedom of assembly,” Otárola insisted.

The minister also explained that the measure had been taken “so that the citizens can have the security and certainty that we are controlling the internal order and then we will ensure free transit and peace for all citizens.”

He also pointed out it was necessary to protect the strategic infrastructures to ensure the well-being and peace of citizens. Two strategic airports have been closed following violent demonstrations.

He said that there is also the possibility of decreeing a curfew but that they have to define the legal framework of the rule.

Otárola also admitted the authorities were considering the possibility of declaring a curfew. A 60-day state of emergency had already been declared in those areas where violence focused.

On Monday, protesters invaded the airport of the country's second-largest city, Arequipa, and a dairy plant. And on Tuesday, they took over a gas plant in Cusco, where the international airport was also closed for security reasons.

The demonstrators are demanding the release of former President Pedro Castillo Terrones, who was impeached and detained after dissolving Congress. They also seek the dissolution of Parliament and the calling of immediate elections for a constituent assembly.

“The dialogue tables in search of consensus continue. We listen to the demands and needs of all the regions, and we also work hard to maintain peace. Our Armed Forces support the Peruvian police in this task,” Otálora said.

Boluarte has already announced she would bring forward the elections from April 2026 to April 2024 and the possibility of December 2023 is also being discussed.