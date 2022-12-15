Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands forced to reschedule flu vaccine clinics

Thursday, December 15th 2022 - 21:30 UTC
The KEMH regrets to advise the public that the second expected shipment of flu vaccines has not arrived in the Islands in time for the scheduled clinics.

This means that the flu vaccine clinics which were planned for Thursday 15 and Friday 16 December will have to be rescheduled and advertised with the new dates in due course.

The KEMH would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation.

