Queen Elizabeth figurine becomes most prized personality at Naples Nativity Scene

15th Thursday, December 2022 - 21:26 UTC Full article

At San Gregorio Armeo street, where local artisans have their stands and becomes Italy's most visited street, the figurine most sought after is that of Queen Elizabeth.

The figurine of the late Queen Elizabeth has become this year the most prized to adorn the traditional Nativity Scene in the Italian city of Naples, which every year includes the most outstanding personalities in global news of the last twelve months.

In the kiosks and shops of San Gregorio Armeo street, where local artisans have their stands and which at this time of the year, a couple of weeks before Christmas, becomes Italy's most visited street, the figurine most sought after is that of former Queen Elizabeth, wearing a dress with her preferred colors.

The Queen this year will be joined at the Nativity Scene with the current Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. As usual a figurine of Argentine football top star Diego Armando Maradona, who helped the city's team win several times the Italian Cup is always present. Other personalities displayed includes Freddy Mercury, Michael Jackson, Silvio Berlusconi, the Joker and players of the Napoli team.

Purchasing figurines of outstanding news personalities and placing them next to the Nativity Scene, but never inside the manger perimeter, is a long standing tradition in Naples that has rapidly extended to the rest of Italy, and many tourists visit the San Gregorio Armeo street to buy a figurine of their preferred personality.