Argentina's largest province joins list of those banning alcohol while driving

16th Friday, December 2022 - 19:28 UTC Full article

During the first year of the law, offenders with up to 499 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood will be spared the ban but will need to take a road safety course

The Argentine Province of Buenos Aires, the largest in the country, has enacted a law establishing the maximum amount of blood alcohol for drivers is zero. The zero-tolerance measure also establishes fines, arrests, and the withholding of the divers' license for offenders.

The Province's Lower House this week okayed a bill passed by the Senate on Oct. 27. Thus, Buenos Aires joined Chaco, Chubut, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, La Rioja, Río Negro, Salta, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán as the Argentine territories where drivers are allowed no drinking.

A similar bill is already under treatment at the federal Congress to unify criteria nationwide.

As per the new provincial law, the permitted level of 500 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood is eliminated from now on.

“We achieved a fundamental step to save lives in the province of Buenos Aires. With Zero alcohol at the wheel, we are making progress as a society in something as necessary as taking care of each and every one of us. Today, the person who is going to drive knows that he/she does not have to drink a drop of alcohol to do it responsibly”, said Buenos Aires Transport Minister Jorge D'Onofrio.

“When we took over the Ministry, the Governor entrusted us with the protection of our neighbors. Thanks to the support of the Legislature, the work of the victims' associations, and the important task we carry out on a daily basis to increase road awareness, we are going to save lives,” he added.

“We seek to generate a cultural change in the Province. We do not seek to be [fine]collectors, we want to be the promoters of a change that will help us to have all lives worth”, he underlined.

The new measure sets a series of penalties for offenders ranging from the withholding of their driver's license, possible arrest, and mandatory re-educational courses about the proper use of public roads. Penalties vary according to the amount of alcohol detected.

According to safety experts, alcohol is present in one out of four road accidents and is the first cause of death of people under 35 years of age. During 2022 there were 6162 drink-driving infractions in the province of Buenos Aires, the provincial Road Safety Observatory reported.

“This law is not the only tool with which we want to generate a paradigm shift, the Youth License program is here to stay, and [...] our kids are key players in awareness and road safety education,” D'Onofrio stressed.

The nine-module driver education plan has already been implemented in Pilar in 2022 and it will be extended to all high schools in the province starting next year.

During the first year of the law, offenders with up to 499 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood will be spared the ban but will have nonetheless to attend and approve a special education and training course for the correct use of public roads.