Uruguay-United States relations promise “a lot of development possible”

16th Friday, December 2022 - 13:58 UTC Full article

Delgado indicated that his country is making every effort to open up to the world and to generate commercial opportunities for development.

Uruguay and the United States are on the path of a “possible development”, according to the Secretary of the Presidency of the South American country, Álvaro Delgado. The official highlighted Thursday the importance of the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas and the relationship with Washington.

“We need opportunities. We are not asking anyone to give us anything for free. We are not asking anyone to give us anything for free, but to generate opportunities to compete with market access with trade preferences. With the United States we have a lot of development possible,” he assured the press after speaking at an event organized by the Uruguay-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In this sense, when asked about the statements made a few days ago by experts who said that Uruguay should abandon the negotiations it is carrying out with China to sign a Free Trade Agreement, the secretary said he is against this idea.

“I do not agree with that, I believe that we must move forward with others partners as well, being clear that we are going to promote the flexibilization of Mercosur. There is no doubt that we prefer to move forward with all of Mercosur, but if Mercosur does not want to move forward, we must generate flexibility so that Uruguay can move forward”, he said.

Finally, Delgado stressed the importance of the Partnership for Economic Prosperity in the Americas announced months ago by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and said that there is an option there to generate trade opportunities.

Last November, according to the latest monthly report on Foreign Trade presented by the Investment, Export and Country Image Promotion Agency, Uruguay XXI, the United States ranked fourth in the list of countries to which Uruguay exports.

Export requests to that destination totaled 46 million dollars and 56% of exports were beef.

Source: EFE