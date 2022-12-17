“Malvinas are not Argentine, and definitively... Falklands are English,” argues Peruvian lawmaker

Ernesto Bustamante, member of the main opposition party Popular Force, and an outstanding scientific researcher has criticized Argentine president Fernandez

“If Argentine president Alberto Fernandez insists on recognizing coup-monger Pedro Castillo as the legitimate president of Peru, we should definitively say that the Malvinas islands are not Argentine, but British.”

The statement belongs to Peruvian lawmaker Ernesto Bustamante, member of the main opposition party Popular Force, but who is also an outstanding scientific researcher both at Peruvian US universities.

“After listening that Argentine president continues to acknowledge as Peruvian president, the criminal and coup promoter Pedro Castillos, very well, now we must shout out to the world that Malvinas are not Argentine, they are the Falkland Islands and they are English!!” twitted Bustamante in reply to the Argentine president

Bustamante also made strong statements referred to the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, another supporter of now jailed Castillos, and leader of a group of “progressve countries” demanding the removed president is returned to office.

“The president of Mexico Lopez Obrador is on the wrong track. He can't as a friend of Peru and our people, defend a criminal. The Mexican government musr stop defending a former president who tried to become a dictator and acted as a criminal,” (by closing Congress).

According to the Mexican media, Bustamante was joined by other Peruvian lawmakers who demanded president Lopéz Obrador be declared ‘persona non grata,’ for supporting imprisoned ex president Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office and jailed for attempting a coup to break constitutional rule in Peru.