Multiple celebration scenarios await world champions in Argentina

19th Monday, December 2022 - 10:55 UTC Full article

More than a million fans celebrate at the obelisk in Buenos Aires after the final game

Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Security Minister Aníbal Fernández have been discussing the national football team's return from Qatar with the World Cup in the bag. But neither of them knows exactly what to expect or prepare for.

Most players are reluctant to have their images used for political gain as if trying to link a sporting achievement to any success on the part of the government. Hence, whatever the players decide is what shall be done, according to Casa Rosada sources.

Locura increíble en el Obelisco esta noche pic.twitter.com/j8w1yCI4zb — Nicolas Copano (@copano) December 19, 2022

Aerolíneas Argentinas' Flight AR1915 was due to leave Doha's airport at 3 am Monday local time for Rome's Fiumicino before flying on to Ezeiza, but it was way behind schedule, according to the flightradar24.com website. It was also the most-tracked flight of all. It took off from Qatar at around 4.45 am, Argentine time (GMT -3).

Since the team would not be arriving until late Monday at the earliest, Argentine authorities were reportedly considering the possibility of declaring a national holiday Tuesday por the people to participate in the celebrations, with large mobilizations expected nationwide, in addition to Sunday's jubilee.

La Marea Albiceleste inunda el obelisco de Buenos Aires



pic.twitter.com/ovazX7z0nf — Tony Aguilar (@TonyAguilarOfi) December 19, 2022

Federal security forces are reportedly working on a similar operation to the one implemented in July 2021, when the national team returned from Brazil after winning the Copa América.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas flight is expected to arrive at Ezeiza's VIP section where players would go through internal immigration booths and then board the bus on the tarmac.

Casa Rosada authorities are making arrangements in case the players wish to stop by, it was.