Airline workers' strike: Delays reported in Brasilia, Porto Alegre, and Fortaleza

20th Tuesday, December 2022 - 09:38 UTC Full article

Most inconveniences involved flights bound for or stemming from São Paulo

After the daily strike between 6 am and 8 am called for by Brazil's National Union of Aeronauts (SNA), 25 delays (14 takeoffs and 11 landings) were reported Monday at Brasilia's Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport.

According to Infraemerica, the company running the air terminal, two other flights were canceled: one coming from Salvador and another bound for Fortaleza. However, most of the inconveniences were linked to services bound for or stemming from São Paulo.

In Fortaleza, the Pinto Martins Airport had at least seven flights delayed as a result of the SNA strike. Six of the delayed flights were bound for São Paulo: three from Gol and three from Latam. There were also delays in flights to Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.

At the Salgado Filho Airport in Porto Alegre, where adhesion to the strike was lower, until 9.30 am, two boardings, and two landings were canceled. Seven delays were also registered until 9.30 am. All flights were destined for the São Paulo airports of Congonhas and Guarulhos.

Fraport Brazil, the company managing the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, told Agência Brasil that the two terminals did not register any problems in the morning and that the delays were a reflection of problems in other terminals, namely São Paulo.

The company also said in a statement that it has no bearing on the airlines' procedures for rebooking flights and advised travelers to monitor the status of their flights through their website.

Latam Airlines said also through a communiqué that it had only presented a few specific delays. “For customers impacted, the company reinforces that they will be properly oriented and have their rights under the regulations observed,” Latam said.

Meanwhile, Gol said that all scheduled flights were operated and “only a few were delayed.” The company also advised its passengers to check their flight schedules with the company's communication channels.

Aeronauts are all professionals who work inside an aircraft, such as the captain (pilot), co-pilot, flight attendant, flight mechanic, navigator, and flight radio operator. National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) President Henrique Hacklaender said that the strike has been called to occur every day, starting this Monday, 19, early in the morning, between 6 and 8 am.

With the announcement of the strike, just last week, the Superior Labor Court (TST) determined that only 10% of the employees can participate. The daily fine, in case of non-compliance, will be R$ 200,000 (US$ 37,783)

The National Union of Airline Companies (SNEA) said that last weekend a proposal was presented by the TST that was accepted by the airlines but rejected by the SNA, which insisted on defending its workers' interests by all legitimate means. They seek wage updates to match inflation plus full respect to the already established ground time between flights.