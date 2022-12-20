Over 4 million pack Buenos Aires streets for uncertain World Cup celebrations

Not even a sporting joy could unite Argentines

Over four million Argentine fans were still baffled Tuesday afternoon as to where the national football team would be celebrating last Sunday's 4-2 win on penalties over France at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

With the traditional Obelisk square packed, the bus carrying the players as well as coach Lionel Scaloni was reported to have taken a detour.

According to media reports in Buenos Aires, the players might have finally accepted to go to Casa Rosada to be welcomed by President Alberto Fernández and other government officials, despite their reluctance to have their image linked to any political figure. In the end, security reasons were said to have prevailed, although the rumor is still to be confirmed.

The only piece of corroborated information that went viral is that team captain Lionel Messi spent the night (dawn actually) in bed with the World Cup.

Populist thinkers were beginning to post messages on social media that it was not at all surprising that a team made up of millionaires playing their club football in Europe and earning millions of euros would have second thoughts about celebrating with the people, while many Argentines were against the national holiday decreed by Fernández for the people to take part in the celebrations because they had other things to do, such as doctors' or business appointments. Bottom line: Not even a sporting joy could unite Argentines.

Among those who refused to enjoy the national holiday were car wheel thieves, who had a profitable “working” day from people parking along the highway to Ezeiza airport to join the celebrations.

Other reports indicated that the players would be ferried by helicopter to the designated spot where the celebrations are to take place.

