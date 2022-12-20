Uruguay's economy growing above global pace, Lacalle says

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said that while the world's economy would grow by 2.9%, that of his country would do so by over 5% by the end of 2022.

During a ceremony marking the opening of new structures at the international airport in the city of Carmelo, in the department of Colonia, Lacalle also highlighted that under his administration the purchasing power of the Uruguayans' salary had also improved.

Lacalle also praised his government's dual approach with a strong presence of the State where it is needed and a strong impulse to private entrepreneurship. “As a government, it is necessary to carry out the best possible negotiation around the national interest,” Lacalle insisted.

Regarding the airport's works, Lacalle pointed out that one of Uruguay's attractions is that such undertakings transcend a specific government, which “makes Uruguay an attractive land.”

Lacalle also argued that his country's economic recovery was possible because of the trajectory that makes Uruguay a safe place: Carmelo, Colonia, and Uruguay can offer tranquility and security, which is the last nudge that the businessman needs, he added.

The head of state also pointed out that Uruguay had executed public works worth over US$ 900 billion in 2022, which made Uruguay attractive to “Argentina and the whole world.”