Ex UK ambassador Mark Kent celebrates Argentina's World Cup but regrets Carmona's attitude

21st Wednesday, December 2022 - 10:55 UTC

Ex ambassador Kent added, “If you wish to manipulate a great sports success of your country for your own political gains, fine. What a pity. But I am not surprised” (Pic Infobae)

The head of Argentina's Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic Islands, Guillermo Carmona had a Twitter exchange with former UK ambassador in Buenos Aires Mark Kent, who congratulated and celebrated the Argentine team's win of the Football World Cup in Qatar.

In effect on Sunday following Argentina's victory over France, former ambassador Kent celebrated in social media Lionel Messi's team performance.

“Celebrating the Argentine victory with French champagne. To the Obelisk my friends”, twitted Kent with a picture of a bottle of champagne and three flutes. (Three World Cups, 1978, 1986 and 2022)

But the message did not go unnoticed for Guillermo Carmona who was quick in replying with a direct reference to the Falkland Islands and the Argentine claim.

“Overacting is a bit too much, Mark Kent. The toast with the sparkling wine we will accept the day you return us the Malvinas,” replied Carmona with the hashtags “#Malvinas” and “#LasMalvinasonargentinas”.

But far from ending the situation, Kent re-twitted to Carmona, “How sad. I'm happy for your country, world champions. This has nothing to do with politics. I'm out of government. I now work for the private sector.”

He added, “If you wish to manipulate a great sports success of your country for your own political gains, fine. What a pity. But I am not surprised”.

Mark Kent now working for the Scottish Whisky Association was UK ambassador in Argentina between 2016 and 2021, and despite the Falklands/Malvinas dispute was not necessarily admired but much respected and accepted since before taking office he spent time in Mendoza learning Spanish and was very fond on communicating in social networks.