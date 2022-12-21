Ex UK ambassador Mark Kent celebrates Argentina's World Cup but regrets Carmona's attitude

The head of Argentina's Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic Islands, Guillermo Carmona had a Twitter exchange with former UK ambassador in Buenos Aires Mark Kent, who congratulated and celebrated the Argentine team's win of the Football World Cup in Qatar.
In effect on Sunday following Argentina's victory over France, former ambassador Kent celebrated in social media Lionel Messi's team performance.
December 18, 2022
“Celebrating the Argentine victory with French champagne. To the Obelisk my friends”, twitted Kent with a picture of a bottle of champagne and three flutes. (Three World Cups, 1978, 1986 and 2022)
But the message did not go unnoticed for Guillermo Carmona who was quick in replying with a direct reference to the Falkland Islands and the Argentine claim.
“Overacting is a bit too much, Mark Kent. The toast with the sparkling wine we will accept the day you return us the Malvinas,” replied Carmona with the hashtags “#Malvinas” and “#LasMalvinasonargentinas”.
But far from ending the situation, Kent re-twitted to Carmona, “How sad. I'm happy for your country, world champions. This has nothing to do with politics. I'm out of government. I now work for the private sector.”
He added, “If you wish to manipulate a great sports success of your country for your own political gains, fine. What a pity. But I am not surprised”.
Mark Kent now working for the Scottish Whisky Association was UK ambassador in Argentina between 2016 and 2021, and despite the Falklands/Malvinas dispute was not necessarily admired but much respected and accepted since before taking office he spent time in Mendoza learning Spanish and was very fond on communicating in social networks.
Argentina continues to celebrate April 2nd every year and parades its ex-combatants around as “heroes”, failing to acknowledge that the war was an illegal act that caused the deaths of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British troops, and three Falkland Islanders. Argentina hails a long-dead UN resolution from 1965 and continues to demand sovereignty talks with the UK, which, according to them, must bring about the return of their “usurped” islands, failing to recognise that only the Falkland Islanders can determine their own destiny. It is as if the country is living in a parallel universe that is devoid of responsibility and reality. The Falkland Islands are not Argentine.Posted 8 hours ago +5
“return us the Malvinas”Posted 8 hours ago +5
The lie is so entrenched, the narrative so indoctrinated.
Something that never belonged to you cannot be returned.
Guillermo Carmona, in a job which actually doesn't exist because there are no ''Argentina Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands''. He is the last person to be snubbing a well intentioned and personal expression of sportsmanship and good manners.Posted 8 hours ago +5
What a miserable nobody.