Quito opens first subway line in a peculiar way

22nd Thursday, December 2022 - 10:09 UTC Full article

Starting in March there will be “a complete and paid operation” available

Ecuadorian authorities Wednesday celebrated the opening of Quito's first subway line, which will for now not be operational. In other words, trains will not be running until a later date, but the stations are open for people to get used to the new system. “Static induction,” they call it.

Construction began in 2010 by the Spanish company Acciona. At a cost of US$ 2,061 million, the system will be operated by the consortium formed by the companies Metro de Medellín, from Colombia, and Transdev, from France, until 2028.

Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas made the opening official at a blessing ceremony for the 18 trains that make up the fleet in the Workshops and Garages area in the southern sector of Quitumbe, where the cars are parked.

“We have made a dream come true with masterful work. We are very happy because this is going to revolutionize mobility throughout the city,” said the mayor.

After Wednesday's religious blessing the new transportation system is expected to be operational by March 2023.

Efraín Bastidas, general manager of Empresa Pública Metropolitana Metro de Quito (EPMMQ), told EFE that they have developed “a work of planning, organization and a lot of perseverance to have a safe Metro system today”.

Service will be introduced “in different induction phases so that passengers can get to know and get used to the Metro system,” he also explained. Bastidas also pointed out people might get confused at first. He also pointed out that the first trains will start rolling by Jan. 5 for courtesy rides.

Starting in March there will be “a complete and paid operation” available.