Technical issue impacting Falklands' government departments

22nd Thursday, December 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

KEMH, the heart of medical attention in the Falklands

The Falkland Islands Government released on Wednesday the following statement: ”The public will be aware that KEMH (Stanley Hospital) have been experiencing technical difficulties this Wednesday.

“These technical difficulties which relate to telephones and internet access are also affecting the majority of government offices.

”We have been working as hard as possible to resolve these issues but they are likely to continue for the rest of the day.

“If matters are urgent then please try calling the department in the first place or if you can visit the department in person.

”We apologize for the inconvenience caused and government officers are just as frustrated by this issue as the public are.”