The Argentine World Cup victory song has references to the Falklands war and the lads killed in combat

22nd Thursday, December 2022 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Across Argentina, fans have sung Muchachos to express their love for Argentina and unify the country during this time of celebration.

The unofficial song Argentina adopted to celebrate victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup has become the top global viral song and has been streamed 1,5 million times on Spotfy.

In effect the song “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar”, which can be translated as “Lads, now we again have illusions” is ranking top of the chart in Argentina. And this is thanks to captain Lionel Messi, who admitted the song was one of his favorites.

The song is an adaptation of the hit 2003 song Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho sung by La Mosca Tsé - Tsé. However lyrics were changed after the death of Diego Maradona in 2020 to pay homage to the late football star.

But the song also contains references to Messi, lost tournaments, and Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War of 1982.

In effect part of the lyrics mentions the Falklands War, when Britain recovered the (Malvinas) Islands claimed by Argentina and which had been invaded and occupied by Argentine forces in 1982.

De los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré,

no te lo puedo explicar, porque no vas a entender

las finales que perdimos cuántos años las lloré



Translated they mean:

“I'll never forget the young kids of the Falkland Islands,

I can't explain it to you, because you wouldn't understand

how many years I shed tears for the finals that we lost”

The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with Argentina's surrender, and the return of the Islands to Britain. The war took the lives of six hundred and fifty mostly young conscripts, plus 255 British forces and three Falklands civilians.

Across Argentina, fans have sung Muchachos to express their love for Argentina and unify the country during this time of celebration.

Argentina beat France in the finals on Sunday 4-2 in a shootout. It was the third time the country has won the World Cup, 1978, 1986 and 2022..

Another chant, “yo soy asi, soy Argentina” has a slightly more aggressive reference to the Falklands War, where they directly call out England in a line that translates to “f***ing English.”