Senator proposes Falklands claim in the Argentine international sports colors

Taking advantage of the overwhelming triumphant spirit in Argentina, a Tierra del Fuego province elected Senator for the opposition has re-surfaced an initiative referred to the Argentine colors in international sports competitions.
Senator Pablo Daniel Blanco from the opposition Radicals recalled that last June he presented a bill so that the vests of those sports people representing Argentina internationally, besides the national crest also have a reference to the Falkland/Malvinas Islands claim.
“Is it not time that Congress debates the initiative and approves it?”, twitted Senator Blanco in the social networks.
El 11 de junio del año pasado presenté un proyecto de Ley para que en la camisetas de los equipos que nos representen internacionalmente estén las Malvinas— Pablo Daniel Blanco (@blancopabloda) December 20, 2022
¿No sería hora de que el Congreso lo trate y lo apruebe?
Proyecto: https://t.co/7kUCQPNbtY pic.twitter.com/0QsPYKQVXE
According to the initiative the sports uniform of all Argentine teams, and individual competitors participating in international events or disciplines must have the phrase “The Malvinas are Argentine” stamped over the map of the Falklands with the colors of the Argentine flag.
The purpose of the initiative is to exhibit, communicate, and promote Argentine sovereignty's claim over the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands, “a claim which is an Argentine, Latin American and universal cause”.
The debate has re emerged following Argentina's intention of adding a third star to its traditional AFA (Argentine Football Association) crest, representing the three world football Cups of 1978, 1986 and 2022.
Good grief, can their actions get any more desperate and embarrassing .Posted 49 minutes ago 0
Just one of the reasons such people can be described as Narnian fantasts.Posted 40 minutes ago 0
FIFA and UEFA both take a strict stance when it comes to political statements in football with FIFA repeatedly stating that football should never be used for political messages and that the focus should be on the game itself and nothing else.
FIFA's position on political messages can be found in Law 4 of the Laws of the Game:
“Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”
“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo.”
“The team of a player whose basic compulsory equipment has political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images will be sanctioned by the competition organiser or by FIFA ... A player/team of a player who reveals undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo will be sanctioned by the competition organiser or by FIFA”
Hey, come on Steve you can't expect the Argentines to follow the rules!!!Posted 25 seconds ago 0