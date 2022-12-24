“Bomb cyclone” death toll climbs to 17 in US

Temperatures of -13°C were recorded in Dallas and -8°C in Houston

At least 17 people have been killed as the deadly bomb cyclone continues to hit the United States where no less than 60% of its population has been affected by storm alerts.

While weather-related deaths have been reported, other fatalities stemmed from traffic clashes, according to local media. Over one million people have also been left without electricity services, ahead of the Christmas Eve celebrations and commercial aviation has been disrupted heavily.

In this scenario, people were advised not to leave their homes unless strictly necessary, and several states have declared an emergency due to the weather conditions. “This is really a very severe weather warning. Please take this storm very seriously,” President Joseph Biden warned.

Temperatures reached as low as -40°C in the north of the country by midday Friday and below freezing near the Texas coast, while several cold records have already been broken: across the country: -38°C in Minnesota, and further south, where temperatures are usually more moderate at this time of year, there were -13°C in Dallas and -8°C in Houston. Outside the United States, Western Canada authorities have reported a record -53°C.