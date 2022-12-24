Brazil to develop “VTOL” electric aircraft

24th Saturday, December 2022 - 10:21 UTC Full article

Flying cars will be in high demand in the coming decades, BNDES believes

Brazil's state-owned National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has allocated R$ 490 million (about US$ 95 million) to Eve Soluções de Mobilidade Aérea Urbana Ltda., a subsidiary of aircraft manufacturer Embraer, for the development of electric units with Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) capabilities.

According to BNDES, the aircraft, known as a flying car, “will be designed for urban flights, with low noise levels and greater sustainability compared to traditional vehicles,” Xinhua reported.

The R$ 490 million represent 75 % of the total R$ 652 million (US$ 126 million) invested in this phase of the project, with a focus on research and development. Of this amount, R$ 80 million (US$15.5 million) will stem from a BNDES program.

The fully-electric vehicle is battery-powered and will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers for a distance of up to 100 kilometers while emitting up to 90 % less noise than helicopters.

BNDES estimates that the urban aerial mobility market will be driven by several factors that will be piling up in the coming decades. “With innovative technology, eVTOLs will enable short trips faster than traditional modes and with zero local greenhouse gas emissions,” the bank said in a statement.

The first units should be on the market by 2026, it was reported.

(Source: Xinhua)