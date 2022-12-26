Owner of Bariloche hotel charged with manslaughter

26th Monday, December 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Some irregularities with the construction permits were detected

The owner of a hotel in the Argentine skiing resort of Bariloche has been charged with manslaughter after three Uruguayan tourists lost their lives in June this year when a mudslide hit the structure. The architect behind the building of the Villa Huinid hotel was indicted as well.

The victims were staying at rooms 105 and 107 on the second floor when the retaining wall gave way and an avalanche entered the hotel as a result of negligent and unregulated actions by the defendants.

The Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that no permit had been sought for the faulty construction on a slope that required additional precautions.

Bariloche City Council authorities confirmed that the work was larger than the one initially approved and that the defendants were ordered to halt all constructions.

The avalanche took place on June 6, 2022. The victims were identified as Gerardo Casella, 67 years old, his wife, Alba González; Víctor González Giovanelli - 78 years old - and his wife, Ana María Marturet, who saved her life and was hospitalized with injuries.

Casella had won the lottery and was on a celebration trip that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.