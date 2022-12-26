Uruguay's cruise season in full swing; largest ever vessel MSC Seaview docks in Montevideo

26th Monday, December 2022 - 08:51 UTC Full article

MSC Seaview with more than 2,000 cabins (some 5,400 passengers), the largest cruise to ever dock in Montevideo.

The cruise season in Uruguay is in full swing and according to local authorities, some 241 calls are expected this summer. On one day three cruises docked in Montevideo, the MSC Preziosa with 4,300 passengers, the Azamara Pursuit with 379 passengers, and the Oosterdam with 1,200 passengers.

All the ships carried out provisioning, fuel, water and waste disposal, drinking water and tourism services, plus the several thousands who landed to visit Montevideo and enjoy its attractions.

A week ago four cruises arrived in Montevideo among which the largest ever to call in the Uruguayan capital, MSC Seaview with more than 2,000 cabins (some 5,400 passengers). She is expected to make three more calls both in Montevideo and the Atlantic seaside resort of Punta del Este.

In addition, MSC Seareview has an exclusive space: the Yacht Club which has 86 suites and also private dining areas, bar, solarium and a butler service in each of its cabins.

In addition to this cruise, the Azamara Pursuit and Celebrity Infinity that have a capacity for 694 passengers also called in Montevideo together with the Oosterdam with capacity for 1,964 passengers.

The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Tabaré Viera; the Undersecretary of Tourism, Remo Monzeglio and the Director of Tourism of the Municipality of Montevideo, Fernando Amado; among other authorities.

“Today is a great day”said Minister Viera, referring to the arrival of four cruise ships in Montevideo. Viera also pointed out the importance of the work of the National Ports Administration (ANP), for receiving the four ships on one day, and also the services provided to tourists. He added, “Today it is a record for at least the last eight years in terms of the number of cruises in the year and the number of passengers.