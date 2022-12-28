Rules for 5G technology approved by Argentine authorities

The new 5G technology supports enhanced mobile broadband applications, high reliability, and low latency communications, among other features

Argentina's National Communications Bureau (Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones - Enacom) Tuesday approved the General Regulations for the Reliable and Intelligent Telecommunications Service, which will regulate the allocation of frequency bands for the provision and deployment of fifth-generation (5G) systems, it was reported.

Enacom's Board of Directors also approved nine connectivity projects and created the “Program for the Development of Internet Infrastructure in Public Institutions in Rural Areas.”

Regarding 5G, Enacom established the allocation of the frequency band between 3300 and 3600 Megahertz to the terrestrial mobile service, “making available a total of 300 MHz” for the provision of fixed and mobile communications called “reliable and intelligent telecommunications service.”

The new 5G technology is identified with both fixed and mobile communications, supports enhanced mobile broadband applications, high reliability, and low latency communications, among other features.

Other projects regarding services to localities in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe serving an estimated population of 3,606 were approved during the Board's last meeting of the year, in addition to seven projects for the development of the Internet infrastructure.

The agency's board of directors also created the “program for the Development of Internet Infrastructure in Public Institutions in rural areas”, with the purpose of ”promoting the human right to communications and telecommunications, through Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) as a preponderant factor in technological and productive independence.”

According to Enacom, this program will use satellite and wireless Internet for provincial public education, health, and security institutions in rural areas.

A proposal for the radio-electric linking of ICT cabinets submitted by Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales (Arsat) for the “Program for the Development of Internet Infrastructure in Small Rural Localities and Indigenous Communities” was also approved. It is expected to reach 22,494 people in 38 localities in the provinces of Corrientes, Neuquén, Chaco, Misiones, Tucumán, Chubut, Santiago del Estero, San Juan, and Salta.

The Board also approved 138 new licenses for the provision of all ICT services; the specific regulations for the open call for bids of the Competitive Development Fund for Audiovisual Media (FOMECA) and the creation of the Registry of Dubbing Actors and Actresses, among other measures.