Scioli: Brazil once again Argentina's main trading partner

29th Thursday, December 2022 - 10:12 UTC Full article

Under Scioli, Argentina's embassy in Brasilia is largely focused on trade

Argentina's Ambassador to Brazil and former Vice President Daniel Scioli Wednesday highlighted the importance of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's victory and how it will help consolidate trade between South America's two largest countries.

Scioli celebrated Wednesday through social media the arrival of Patagonian shrimp and shared images of the products in Brazilian supermarkets.

He also explained that the shipment from Conarpesa was linked to the company's participating “in two business rounds in 2022 and in the Seafood fair.”

“The export of Argentine shrimp was in court and we have managed to unblock it because this generates a great impact on the fishing provinces,” Scioli insisted.

The former Governor of Buenos Aires also pointed out that the company Swift was in charge of the distribution locally. It is “one of the largest animal protein chains in the world,” Scioli argued. “The fishing value chain is very important,” he also pointed out while highlighting the meaning of strengthening ties with Brazil after Lula's inauguration “for Argentina to continue being Brazil's main trading partner.”

“I gave the embassy a great commercial angle so that it has a positive impact on the country in terms of employment generation and income of genuine dollars via greater exports, and this is the result of a business round we did with the fishing sector in Sao Paulo, which was attended by businessmen from Chubut and other fishing provinces,” Scioli also said.

“We have also opened a few weeks ago the export of cherries, a great variety of cheeses from Córdoba, table grapes from San Juan, and pistachios from La Rioja, San Juan, and Mendoza,” the ambassador went on.

“For next year we have a whole plan to promote exports and Argentine presence in the main food fairs and other sectors, [such] as in the case of energy,” the diplomat announced.