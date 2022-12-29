Uruguayan gov't wants to create national space agency

The bill sent to Congress was signed by Defense Minister Javier García

The government of President Luis Lacalle Pou has drafted a bill to create the Uruguayan Space Agency, which would function as a decentralized agency under the competence of the head of state, it was reported in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan Space Agency's mission will be “to direct, coordinate and implement the space policy of the Republic emanating from the National Space Policy Board and its related instruments.”

As per Article 5 of the bill, the Uruguayan Space Agency will consider as “space activity” any activity carried out at an altitude higher than 100 kilometers above sea level, including the launching of objects into outer space and their return, the operation of a launching or re-entry site, the operation and control of space objects in orbit, the design and manufacture of space vehicles, the applications of space science and technology, as well as all exploration and research activities carried out from the national territory by individuals or legal entities, public or private.

The 12-article bill signed by Defense Minister Javier García also states in Article 4 that the Agency “shall be financed by legally-determined budget allocations, loans or donations from national or international organizations,” which may be of a private or public nature, as well as other complementary resources allocated by the Executive Branch.

The body would act in accordance with the guiding principles established by the United Nations and the International Space Treaties that the country has previously ratified, it was also explained.

The Agency will be formed by a Board of Directors and a Business Advisory Council, which will be “composed of representatives of national and international companies installed in the country”, belonging to the space technologies sector and appointed at the proposal of the Board of Directors, as per Article 6.

According to Article 2, the Agency will have as its objective “to direct, coordinate and implement the space policy of the Republic emanating from the National Space Policy Board and its related instruments”. It is also added that it will “promote the development of the space sector in Uruguay with emphasis on the economic and social development of its inhabitants.”